There has been anger across the state over the incident of Hathras gang rape. In this case, politics has also started in the case. On Thursday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are preparing to go to Hathras. They will meet and talk to the family members of the gang-rape victim. On the other hand, the administration has been alerted on the information about the arrival of the two leaders. If sources are to be believed, the district administration is preparing to stop Rahul and Priyanka on the border itself.Like Hathras, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has attacked the Yogi government of UP over the incident of rape in Balrampur district of UP. Priyanka Gandhi tweeted on Thursday morning and said, ‘A gruesome incident like Hathras happened in Balrampur. The girl was raped and broke her legs and back. In Azamgarh, Baghpat, Bulandshahar, the girl child was punished. The extent of Jungle Raj spread in UP. Law and order does not work through marketing, speeches. This is the time of accountability of the Chief Minister. The public needs answers.

The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the Director General of Police and the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh on the incident of the Hathras gang-rape-murder case and asked them to submit a detailed report of the incident in 4 weeks. The Commission sought this report after taking into account the complaint of a lawyer from Maharashtra. A Maharashtra lawyer, Aditya Mishra, in his complaint to the commission has demanded that the case should be heard at the earliest and that if any police officer’s role is found in the case, then the police officer should be given immediate justice against him. Criminal and disciplinary action be initiated with an interim suspension order in the highest interest.

The state government has taken seriously the incident of Hathras gang rape. CM Yogi Adityanath has formed a three-member SIT team headed by state home secretary Bhagwan Swaroop to investigate the matter. It will have DIG Chandra Prakash and Poonam, the commander of Agra PAC. After completing the investigation in seven days, they have been asked to report. The CM has also asked to prosecute the accused in the fast track court and to get the punishment as soon as possible.

CM Yogi Adityanath also spoke to Hathras’ victim family on Wednesday through a video call. The victim’s father asked the CM to take stern action against the accused. The CM assured strict action against the culprits and directed the administration to provide all possible help. The CM also announced an aid of Rs 25 lakh for the victim’s family. Along with giving a job to the post of junior assistant to a member of the family, he has also been asked to give a house from SUDA scheme.



The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also taken cognizance in this matter. The Commission has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary and DGP of the UP government and sought a report. At the same time, the National Commission for Women has also questioned the attitude of the police and asked why the last rites of the girl were done without the consent of the family at half past two in the night.

MP Hansraj Hans has written a letter to UP CM Yogi Adityanath on the Hathras incident. He demanded the CM to give strict punishment to the culprits of this incident. Hans also said that clarification should also be sought from the officials who cremated the funeral in the late night without knowing the family.