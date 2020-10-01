Highlights: Hathras victim’s village has been converted into a camp

Ban on outsiders in the victim’s village

Ramdas Athawale will meet the victim’s family on Friday

Hathras

The village of the victim of Hathras has been converted into a camp. The entry of outsiders into the victim’s village has been banned. Section 144 has come into force in the district. The situation is that the police administration has sealed all the routes to the victim’s village. On the other hand, there is a discussion that Union Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawale will meet the bereaved family today i.e. on Friday.

Athawale criticized the Hathras incident

Union Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawale has strongly criticized the Hathras incident. He said that the accused should be punished as soon as possible and severely. He said that he would meet the victim’s family and console them in times of trouble. At the same time, he will assure the family that he is not alone.

Ramdas Athawale will meet Yogi

Athawale said that he will meet the Chief Minister and Governor of Uttar Pradesh on October 3. Athawale said that the aggrieved side should get security and financial help from the government. He said that this incident has done the stigma of the entire human race. He said that the cases of atrocities on Dalits are increasing steadily. Therefore, to prevent such incidents, state governments should take effective and drastic steps so that criminals think a hundred times before committing a crime.

Hathras: The family said, ‘DM is saying – if daughter had died from Corona, would she have been compensated?’

Nirbhaya case lawyer stopped

Seema Kushwaha, a lawyer who fought Nirbhaya’s case, was also going to the village to meet her family members to fight the victim’s case, she was also stopped. It is alleged that the ADM has even misbehaved with his practice. It is being told that the SIT spoke to the family members of the victim for hours. During this time no village man was also there. The victim’s family is believed to have expressed satisfaction with the work of government machinery.

Hathras: Rahul Gandhi furious when taken into custody, asked- which law was broken

Allahabad High Court seeks answers from UP government

On the other hand, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident of Hathras. The court has summoned the top officers of the Uttar Pradesh government. The court on Thursday issued a notice to the UP government, top officials of the government and DM and SP of Hathras expressing concern over the incident. The court has also sought a response from the state government on the barbaric, cruel and inhuman treatment of the Hathras police with the victim. The bench will hear the matter on October 12. Taking the cognizance, the bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Jaspreet Singh gave this order.