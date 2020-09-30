Highlights: Midnight cremation of dead body of Hathras gangrape victim

Police were accused of forcibly burning pyre, family members expressed fear

Brother’s allegation was forcibly signed on the consent letter, the police shouted

Police also accuse many people of locking up houses and intimidation

Mother said she wants to bid farewell to her daughter by applying turmeric for the last time, but the police did not accept

Hathras

The body of the 19-year-old girl, who was a victim of gangrape in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, was cremated by police on Tuesday night. The victim’s body reached the village late at night and her funeral pyre was burnt amidst heavy protests from the villagers. The mother kept screaming that the dead body of the daughter should be handed over to them. She kept saying that she would bid farewell to her daughter with turmeric, but the police did not listen to anyone. Surprisingly, the police did not tell the girl’s cremation to her family members only. There are all-round attacks on the functioning of the police. Here the UP government has set up an SIT investigation in this matter.

A video of the girl’s mother is going viral. In this video, she is seen crying. When the journalist asked her what she wanted, she started crying bitterly. She said that she wants to leave the daughter for the last time from her house.

Mother did not listen to police

The victim’s mother is crying, crying, ‘I had my last daughter. He had dreamed that he would bid farewell to his body. According to Hindu customs, the daughter leaves her with turmeric. We want the dead body of the daughter given. We want to leave her for the last time by planting turmeric from her house because now she will never come back. ‘

Police reached cremation without knowing

The mother’s screaming pain could not even rip the police’s heart. The police did not give the dead body to the family members, nor was the girl taken to her home for the last time. He was cremated at midnight, brought directly from Delhi. Surprisingly, even the family members were not informed about it.

Brother accused

Talking to reporters in the wee hours of the girl’s brother said, ‘We told the police a lot to give the dead bodies to us. We will cremate him in the morning but the police did not listen to us. We got people to forcibly sign a memorandum and burnt the dead body at midnight. We do not trust the police. We are also in danger of life.

Police accused of intimidation and bullying

The victim’s brother alleged that the police became angry when they refused to cremate the daughter. Police have threatened those people with allegations that they were also pushed along with their family members. Some people were locked in the house, some fearfully locked in their homes.

Former ICS charges, police intentionally weakening the case

Retired IPS NC Asthana said, ‘The police had arrested, okay. But the corpse was forcibly lit, it is sheer bullying. Did a postmortem in Safdarjung or got it rigged? The family’s right to demand another postmortem also taken away? Insensitivity is one thing, deliberately weakening the case is a different thing. ‘