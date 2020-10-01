On Thursday evening, people staged a protest march against the gang rape and death of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh at Kabir Bhawan Chowk on Old Railway Road in Gurugram. Angry people shouted slogans against the Uttar Pradesh Police during the protest.

The women and men involved in the protest demanded the hanging of gang-rape and murder convicts and raised slogans of Murdabad, denying the BJP government of Uttar Pradesh.

Significantly, a 19-year-old Dalit girl, who was a victim of gangrape in Hathras, died on Tuesday morning in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. The girl was allegedly gangraped on September 14 in a village in Chandpa police station area of ​​Hathras district. The police have arrested four accused in this case.

Investigation of Hathras case submitted to SIT

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident which has shaken civilized society, following allegations of forcible funeral of Dalit girl, who was victim of life in Hathras.

The Chief Minister tweeted on Wednesday morning that a three-member SIT team would investigate the case. The Special Investigation Team will be headed by Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup while two other members include Deputy Inspector General of Police Chandra Prakash and PAC Commandant Agra Ms. Poonam. The SIT will submit its report within a week. The government has already ordered the matter to be heard in the fast track court.

