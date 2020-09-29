Highlights: Dalit girl accused of gang rape in Hathras, four accused arrested

Gang-rape victim died during treatment in Delhi hospital

Hathras police accused late night of forcibly cremating the dead

Dalit protestors clashed with police in the city, also stopped cleaning work

Hathras

In the dark of the night of Hathras’ daughter, there is a protest over the secret funeral and the police is under question. The opposition party is besieging the Yogi Adityanath government of the state and accusing Jungle Raj in UP. On the other hand, taking cognizance of the matter, PM Narendra Modi has spoken to CM Adityanath and directed to take strict action against the culprits. When Yogi’s minister Bhupendra Chaudhary reached Hathras, he had to face the anger of the local people. The morning after the cremation, the anger of the people of the Dalit community has grown. On the other hand, the Safai Mazdoor Sangh has also announced to stop cleaning work.

Yogi Adityanath government on target

Police are accused of forcibly cremating after the teenager’s death at the pond intersection of Hathras. In this case, the opposition has targeted the Yogi government. Meanwhile, the people of Valmiki society who were angry with the incident, have pelted stones at the police in Hathras. The police resorted to lathi-charge on the stone-pelting people.



Angry people pelted stones at police

In Hathras, Dalit community people closed the market inside the city. Scavengers have started a strike, stopping work. Valmiki society stoned fiercely. During this, an attempt was made to set the bike on fire. The police force who reached the spot lathi-charged the people of Dalit society. There was a tense atmosphere inside the city of Gaithers.

Hathras gang-rape: The victim’s family talked about the incident

Protests against Dalit society begin

During the uproar, people dropped shop shutters. The Dalit community protested demanding justice for the deceased’s family. During this, slogans of Police Administration Murdabad were raised. Stones were pelted at the pond intersection of Kotwali Sadar area at Sasni Gate. Police lathi-charged the angry mob.

Safai Mazdoor Union movement started in Aligarh

On the other hand, inside Aligarh, there is a boil over the Hathras incident. The people of the Safai Mazdoor Sangh have started the movement. All the cleaning workers have gone on strike, declaring not to do the cleaning work inside the city. Protests are taking place all over the country with Hathras’s daughter over her poverty. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a SIT inquiry into the matter. The SIT will submit its report within a week.