Lucknow

In the midst of a furore over the Hathras gang rape case and forced funeral, CM Yogi Adityanath spoke to the victim’s family. CM Yogi spoke to the victim’s father through video calling. During this, he assured strict action against the culprits. Also, a compensation of Rs 25 lakh has been announced by the government to the victim’s family.

Giving information, Additional Chief Secretary Home Avnish Awasthi said, ‘Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji spoke to the victim family of Hathras by video calling. The girl’s father demanded the chief minister to take stern action against the accused. Talking to the girl’s father, the Chief Minister assured strict action against the culprits and directed the administration for all possible help.

Case will be filed in fast track court

A compensation of Rs 25 lakh has been announced to the victim’s family. With this, a family member will be given a job in junior assistant post. The allocation of a house in Hathras city was announced under the SUDA scheme. The case has been allowed to be heard in a fast track court. The 3-member committee of the SIT will examine all points.

Late victim’s forced funeral

Let me tell you that the gang-rape victim who died fighting for life and death for 15 days died on Tuesday. He was referred to Delhi AIIMS a day earlier. Late in the night, the victim’s body reached her village in Hathras, instead of handing over the body to the family, the police had her forcibly cremated at around 2.30 pm.

Family charge – face not even seen

The victim’s kin have alleged that the police forcefully performed the last rites and were not allowed to see her face for the last time. At the funeral, journalists and family members were also kept away as human chains. Nobody was allowed to go near the funeral site. The villagers say that the police have violated Hindu customs.

Trying to stop by standing in front of ambulance

Earlier, when the victim’s body was being taken for the last rites, the villagers and family stood in front of the ambulance and tried to stop. Some people were also strapped to the bonnet of the vehicle but the police removed them and took the vehicle to the funeral site and cremated it.

Questions raised on the role of police

The family members of the victim have accused the police of trying to crack the case. The victim’s brother said, ‘We are dalits so this is being done to us.’ However, the DM and ADG Law and Order claim that the last rites were performed with the consent of the relatives. ADG Prashant Kumar said, “The victim’s deadbody was also deteriorating, so the people of the house agreed that it would be appropriate to perform the last rites at night.”

PM Modi calls Yogi

In this case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over phone after which SIT has been constituted to investigate the matter. The ADG said, ‘The government has constituted a high-level committee to investigate this entire episode, which is headed by Home Secretary Bhagwan Swaroop. A DIG level officer and a SP level woman officer have been deployed to assist them so that if there is any lapse by the local police, then take that things.

Boil in the country to protest against the incident

The police were already facing allegations of negligence in connection with the gang rape incident, and then the victim’s funeral has boiled across the country. Demonstrations are being held at various places across the country. The opposition has requested CM Yogi Adityanath to resign.