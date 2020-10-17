Lucknow: The CBI team reached the victim’s home in Hathras once again on Saturday. Statements of family members are being recorded, including the victim’s mother and sister-in-law. Earlier on Friday, the CBI recorded the statements of Chhotu alias Vikrant, Vikrant is the person who had the field and who reached the incident first. Somewhere Vikrant had given statements to the CBI in the statement to the CBI, which had put the victim’s family in the dock. So today the statement of the victim’s family also becomes very important.

Questions will be based on the statement of the owner of the farm, Vikrant

Today is a very important day for the CBI investigating the Hathras incident because during the investigation so far, the CBI was only recording the statements of the accused and the victims. But today the CBI team will interrogate the victim’s family and also do cross coaching.

On Friday itself, the CBI recorded his statement interrogating the owner of the farm, Vikrant alias Chhotu. In which Chhotu had said that immediately after the incident, when he heard the sound of screaming, he reached the place of crime and the victim was lying on the ground and his brother and mother were standing there. And when Vikrant called Lavkush and his mother working nearby and reached the place of crime, the victim’s brother was also missing.

Vikrant also told the CBI that when he immediately reached the victim’s house to call the family members, the victim’s brother was present at home. Somewhere Chotu’s statement has put the victim’s family in the dock. And based on those statements, the CBI will also cross-examine the victim’s family today.

Victim’s family claims, Chhotu aka Vikrant is making false statements

When ABP News asked the victim’s family about Chhotu’s statements, the family said that Chhotu is lying. The family raised the question as to why Chhotu alias Vikrant had not appeared before. Where was missing for so many days. The victim’s family claims that Chhotu alias Vikrant, the owner of the farm, is making false statements when people are misled.

