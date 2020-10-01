There is anger in the whole country as well as politics on the incident of humanity with a Dalit girl in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. Amidst all this, Uttar Pradesh in-charge and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi can visit Hathras today. At the same time, due to reports of Priyanka and Rahul coming to Hathras, the borders were sealed while heavy police force has been deployed on the Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) flyover.

Hathras DM Praveen Kumar Laxkar Told that all the boundaries of the district have been sealed. Besides, Section 144 CrPC has been implemented in the entire district. Under which no more than five people are allowed to gather in one place. He told that we have no information about Priyanka Gandhi’s arrival. The SIT will meet with the aggrieved family members today, the media will not be allowed.

Borders of Hathras are sealed. Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the district, more than 5 people are not allowed to gather. We’ve no information about Priyanka Gandhi’s visit. SIT will meet the victim’s family members today, media will not be allowed: Hathras DM P Lakshkar pic.twitter.com/bU3MXLre7x – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2020

Let me tell you that the 20-year-old victim of gang-rape and vandalism died during treatment on Tuesday. After this, there is outrage across the country when the UP Police performed the last rites of the victim in the dark of Tuesday night without the presence of the family. Since this incident, Rahul and Priyanka have been continuously attacking the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath.

Rahul Gandhi had said on Wednesday that this shameful act of the UP Police is to suppress the Dalits and show them ‘their place’. Our fight is against this thinking. At the same time, Priyanka Gandhi demanded the resignation of CM Yogi Adityanath and said that I want to ask some questions to the Chief Minister of UP. Where were you sleeping for the last 14 days? Why did not you act? And how long will all this last? How are you Chief Minister?

National Human Rights Commission sent notice to UP government and DGP

The National Human Rights Commission has taken action on the gang rape and death of Hathras’s daughter. The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice in this case to the police chief of the state government, Uttar Pradesh. The Commission has given only four weeks time to file an answer in this matter. Authorities gave this information on Wednesday.