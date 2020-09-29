new Delhi: The body of 19-year-old Hathras Nirbhaya from Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi has been taken to Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the victim’s Dalit girl’s father and cousin sat on a dharna outside the Safdarjung Hospital. In the evening, Bhima Army and Congress workers also reached there.

“The Uttar Pradesh Police has taken the dead body of the victim from the hospital,” said a Delhi Police official. His father and cousins ​​have also moved to Uttar Pradesh.

The victim of gang rape died in a hospital in Delhi on Tuesday, two weeks ago in a village in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. After his demise, there was anger and demonstrations were held in many places and justice was demanded.

On opposing the attempt of rape, the accused brutalized her. The accused also cut the tongue of the victim. Four accused have been arrested in the case.

The victim was admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital of Aligarh Muslim University and was brought to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday.

Demonstration from Delhi to Hathras

After the death of Hathras Nirbhaya, demonstrations started in Safdarjung Astpal in Delhi as well as Vijay Chowk and Hathras. Social workers and leaders have demanded justice for him. Outside the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, the Bhim Army and Congress Party workers demonstrated. Social workers and leaders have demanded justice for him.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Jungleraj of UP’s ‘class-specific’ killed another woman. The government said that this is fake news and left the victim to die. Neither this unfortunate incident was a lie, neither the death of the victim nor the ruthlessness of the government. ”

Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, “A dalit girl who died in Hathras died in Safdarjung Hospital. For two weeks she struggled with life and death in hospitals. Incidents of rape in Hathras, Shahjahanpur and Gorakhpur one after another have shaken the state.

Leading the protest outside Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad said that he appealed to all members of the Dalit community to take to the streets and demand death penalty to the culprits. He said, “The government should not take our patience test. We will not sit peacefully till the culprits are hanged.

