new Delhi: After the death of the gang-rape victim in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government is under questions. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has also hit out at the UP government by releasing the video. He said that not handing over the body of the girl to the family is a sin.

Sonia Gandhi said, “Today the crores of people of the country are sad and angry. The humiliation that Hathras carried with the girl is a stigma on our society. I want to ask if it is a crime to be a girl. Is it a crime to be a poor girl? What was the UP government doing? The victim’s demand for justice was not heard for weeks. An attempt was made to suppress the whole matter.

He said, “The girl was not given the right treatment in time. Today a daughter left us. Hathras has not died Nirbhaya. He is killed during a ruthless government, administration. He was not heard when he was alive. After his death, he did not even get the soil of his house. He was not assigned to the family. This is a grave sin.

Sonia Gandhi said, “The girl’s body was burnt by force. Even after death, a person has dignity. Our Hinduism also says the same. But the girl has been burnt with the power of the police like orphans. What kind of justice is this? Do you think you will do anything and the country will keep watching. off course not. The country will speak against your injustice. ”

He said, “I stand with the demand of justice of the victim family of Hathras from the Congress. India is everybody’s country. Here everyone has the right to live a life of dignity. The constitution has given us this right. We will not allow BJP to break the Constitution and the country.

What is the matter?

Let me tell you that after the death of the 19-year-old girl who was killed in the Hathras gang rape, her body was cremated overnight. His family has alleged that the police forcibly cremated him in a hurry.

The girl’s father said after her death, “The last rites (Wednesday) were done between two and a half to three in the morning. ”

A fortnight after the alleged gang rape incident, a Dalit girl died in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday morning. She was allegedly gang-raped and tortured by four people, after which she was battling for life.

Amid protests in several parts of the country over the manner in which the girl was cremated and the leaders and activists voiced their opposition, a local police officer said that it was ‘done as per the wishes of the family’. ”

SIT constituted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and directed to take strict action against the culprits. On the other hand, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) in this case. The SIT has been ordered to submit the report in seven days. Also instructed to hear the case in the fast track court. Yogi also spoke to the girl’s father and assured him of strict action against the accused.

