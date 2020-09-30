People took to the street to bring justice to the victim’s family

After the death of Hathras gang-rape victim, public outrage is visible from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. Nearly 60 activists of the Left were trying to protest against the victim’s death in front of Uttar Pradesh building in New Delhi after the gang rape. The protesters demanded the execution of the gangrape accused. Apart from this, the All India Students Association (AISA) and Bhim Army activists also protested and raised slogans near India Gate in Delhi to give justice to the rape victim. . At the same time, on Tuesday, the workers of the Mahila Congress, who had come to protest at Vijay Chowk, were detained.

Youth Congress takes out candle march

Earlier on Tuesday, Indian Youth Congress workers took out a candle march to calm the soul of the victim of gang rape. After this, candles were burnt near Jantar-Mantar to pay tribute. The candle march taken out of Raisina Road was led by Srinivas BV, National President of Youth Congress. He said that this is a very sad incident. The whole country is angry about this incident. This case should be conducted in the fast track court so that the victim family can get justice quickly.

Left also performed

On Wednesday, the police said that the protesters had gathered to protest in front of the Uttar Pradesh building but were immediately taken into custody and taken to the Mandir Marg police station. However, the protesters claimed that they would continue to protest outside the police station. The protesters have demanded the resignation of the state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, terming Uttar Pradesh as unsafe for women. The protest was called by women’s organizations associated with the Left parties.

32 people detained

On the whole matter, Delhi Police said that 32 male protesters were detained for illegal demonstrations near Mansingh Road. Some female protesters who were part of the protesting group were removed from the scene. The protesters belonged to All India Students Association (AISA) and Bhim Army. Legal action is being taken under the relevant sections of the law.

People of Valmiki society also performed

Earlier, after the death of the rape victim, the people of Valmiki society fiercely created a ruckus in the hospital and the police, demanding the execution of the rapists. Slogans were also raised against Uttar Pradesh and Central Government. People alleged that the Uttar Pradesh police delayed the registration of the case. The victim was not treated properly. The family members of the woman have also alleged that the hospital administration in Aligarh had referred to AIIMS for treatment, but was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital here. In the evening, the protesters burnt candles and demanded justice for the victim.

Boil across the country since the incident

On September 14, the victim along with her mother went to mow the bajra field. After this she went missing and was later found in an injured condition. The victim was brutalized. Her tongue was cut off when the accused tried to strangulate her. The victim’s neck and groin were also broken. The victim was first admitted to Aligarh Medical College, after which she was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Monday where she died. Protests are taking place in different parts of the country including UP on Wednesday after the forced funeral of the victim. The victim’s funeral has boiled all over the country. Demonstrations are being held at various places across the country. The opposition has requested CM Yogi Adityanath to resign.