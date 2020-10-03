Highlights: Home Secretary: Only 5 people will be allowed to go

Politics is in spate over Hathras incident. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh DGP and Additional Chief Secretary reached Hathras on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Police Chief Hitesh Chandra Awasthi and Additional Chief Secretary Home Avnish Kumar Awasthi also met the victim’s family in Hathras. In the press conference, the Additional Chief Secretary of UP Government, Home Avnish Kumar Awasthi said that the first report of SIT constituted by Sarkara was received by the government yesterday, only after which CM Yogi has taken action against five policemen including the then SP and CO.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Avneesh Kumar Awasthi said that the Chief Minister has constituted the SIT on the whole matter, the SIT itself is Lord Swaroop, the secretary of our department. The DIG in which Chandra Prakash ji is a woman officer of PSC Agra, SIT has started its work and the statements of the family have been taken to some extent. The SIT first report was received yesterday at 4:00 pm in governance. The Chief Minister ordered the suspension of all these then SPs who were then SPs, who were then COs, then Inspector Senior Inspectors, and all officers were suspended yesterday.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Avnish Kumar Awasthi said that the SIT is under investigation. SIT is doing its work. Apart from this, the things that the family has made us note, we have told them that whatever time the SIT will take, whatever point will come from the family, whatever their complaint will be or whatever their point will come, the SIT will note it and resolve on one thing. An attempt will be made to remove.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Avnish Kumar Awasthi said that the security system will remain jointly inside the village and the commissioner and IG have been asked for the same. Along with this, we have also met the honorable public representatives. Additional Chief Secretary Home Avnish Kumar Awasthi said that those people have also been requested. He said that taking this social harmony and cooperation of all, the public representative of Hathras district would like to say the same again that the SIT will do all its work and whatever further statements will come, while taking further action on those guilty people Stringent action will be taken against them, apart from the points being raised by the media personnel, all those points will also be taken care of.

Apart from this, when the media personnel talked about the cremation done by the policemen at night, Avinash Awasthi was seen escaping on this question and left the press conference before speaking anything.