The news of a girl being gang-raped in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, the victim was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where she died. According to reports, after the gangrape, the accused had cut off the woman’s tongue, broken the spine and neck bone as well. There is a demand for justice for this young woman in the whole country. Team India captain Virat Kohli, senior cricketer Harbhajan Singh and former cricketer Suresh Raina have also expressed their anger over the incident via social media. Bhajji wrote on Twitter that nothing has changed since ‘Nirbhaya’.

Sadly Nothing has Changed in India from Nirbhaya to Manisha!

Tongue cut off, neck & spinal cord broken ..

She couldn’t survive the Brutal Rape and passed away; (

Culprits must be hanged in public 😡 #JusticeForManishaValmiki – Harbhajan Mann (@harbhajanmann) September 29, 2020

It pains a lot to even hear this. A girl from UP was tortured & gang raped at #Hathras has lost her life today. We need to take strict actions against the culprits. This needs to stop NOW, our women deserve every right to go outside without any fear. #JusticeForManishaValmiki – Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 29, 2020

What happened in #Hathras is inhumane and goes beyond cruelty. Hope the culprits of this heinous crime will be brought to justice. #JusticeForManishaValmiki – Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 29, 2020

Let me remind you that in 2012 there was a Nirbhaya incident in Delhi, after which there was outrage over this incident in the whole country. After this, changes were also made in the law regarding rape. Bhajji wrote on Twitter, ‘Sadly, nothing has changed in India since Nirbhaya! Tongue cut, neck and spinal cord broken … she could not survive this brutal rape and died. The culprits should be hanged in front of everyone. Suresh Raina wrote on Twitter, ‘It is painful to hear. In Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, the girl was persecuted, gangraped and lost her life. We must take strong action against the culprits. It should be over now, we should have the right to get out without fear of our women. Virat Kohli also tweeted on the incident.

What is the whole matter

After the death of the Hathras gang-rape victim in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, late on Tuesday, police arrived at Bulgadi village in Hathras district with the dead body of the girl. The villagers were not ready for the funeral when the victim’s body reached the village, but the police cremated the gang-rape victim in the absence of relatives despite heavy protests. In view of the huge outrage from the villagers, a large police force was deployed in the area. It is being told that the dead body of the gangrape victim reached Hathras around 12:45 pm. When the ambulance was being taken for the funeral, people stopped it and lied in front of the ambulance and expressed anger. During this time, SDM was accused of misbehaving with family members. After this, there was a clash between the police and the villagers. Actually, the family did not want to cremate the body at night, while the police wanted to cremate it immediately. After this, the victim was cremated at around 2:40 pm after midnight without any custom and in the absence of family members. In Hathras, the politics of Nirbhaya-like dignity with a dalit girl is hot. People’s anger is visible on social media. A candle march came out in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, where the victim breathed her last. There is a demand for imposing President’s rule in UP.