Hathras: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given a statement amidst the criticisms about the Hathras gang rape incident. He tweeted that the entire annihilation of those who have the idea of ​​damaging the honor and self-respect of mothers and sisters in Uttar Pradesh is sure.

He said, “They will get such punishment which will set an example in future. Your Uttar Pradesh government is committed to the safety and development of every parent. This is our resolve – promise.

Let me tell you that on September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit girl from a village in Chandpa police station area of ​​Hathras district was allegedly gang-raped. The girl was first admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Aligarh due to spinal cord injury and tongue biting.

Only the idea of ​​destroying the honor and self-respect of the mothers and sisters in Uttar Pradesh is sure to destroy the people. They will receive such punishment which will set an example in future. your @UPGovt It is committed to the safety and development of every parent. This is our resolve – promise. – Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 2, 2020

He was then taken to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where he died early on Tuesday. After this, the administration forcibly cremated the girl in the night.

Section 144 has been imposed in the entire area. Away from political activists, the administration has also misbehaved with the media. The ABP News team has been barred from visiting Hathras.

The state government has constituted a special investigation team to investigate the Hathras case. Explain that the administration is continuously claiming that there has not been a gang rape incident with the girl.