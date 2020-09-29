Highlights: Dalit girl accused of gang rape in UP’s Hathras district

The victim died in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital

Entry ban of leaders in Hathras, boundaries of the district sealed

Gang rape charges on 14 September, all the accused were arrested

After the death of the gang-rape victim in UP’s Hathras district, her village has been converted into a cantonment. The victim Dalit girl died during treatment in a hospital in Delhi. Meanwhile, a murder section has been added against the four accused in the case. Hathras district administration says that the case will be tried in a fast track court, so that the culprits will be punished soon. Meanwhile, the body of the victim is being brought from Delhi to Hathras.

Hathras district administration issued a statement

Meanwhile, an official press release has been issued on this entire matter by the DM and SP of Hathras. It said that on September 14, the gang rape of the victim took place. In this case, a case was registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) and SC-ST Act in Chandpa police station. The accused named Sandeep was arrested and sent to jail on 19 September. On 22 September, on the basis of the victim’s statement, a section of rape (376) was added against the accused. The administration says it is wrong to bite the tongue after gang rape. According to the administration, on 23, 25 and 26 September, the remaining three accused (Lavkush, Ravi and Ramkumar alias Ramu) were arrested.

Hathras district administration statement on the matter

Case will be run in fast track court

The administration says that the victim was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on 28 September. After the victim’s death on September 29 in Delhi Hospital, a section of murder (302) has been added against the accused. In the press release issued by DM and SP, it will be said that soon after completing the investigation in this case, proceedings will be taken to run the case in the fast track court.

The victim’s village transformed into a camp, 10 lakh compensation

Meanwhile, the politics on the matter is also intensifying. Chandrasekhar, the founder of Bhima Army and leader of Azad Samaj Party, also reached Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Here he met the family of the victim. In view of the tension in Hathras, the area around the village has been converted into a cantonment. There are strict security arrangements in the village as well. With this, the entry of leaders of political parties in the district has been stopped. All the boundaries of the district have been sealed by the police.

The administration has announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the victim. On behalf of the District Magistrate of Hathras, it has been said that 5 lakh 87 thousand 500 rupees will be given to the family. According to the district administration, assistance of Rs 4 lakh 12 thousand 500 has already been given to the family of the victim.

The incident took place on 14 September

On September 14, four youths were gang-raped by a 19-year-old girl in a village in Chandpa area of ​​Hathras. It is alleged that after the incident, the pagans had bitten her tongue, so that the victim could not open her mouth to anyone. Not only this, the people had broken his backbone.

Even 20 years ago, the domineering family had beaten up with the victim’s family. In 2001, Dalit teenager K Baba was assaulted by youths named Sandeep and Ravi. After this, the victim’s teenager K Baba filed a case of assault in the police station Chandpa. But at that time, strong action was not taken by the police on the bullies.