new Delhi: The Yogi government is facing tremendous criticism in the Hathras gang rape case. Meanwhile, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that the accused have been arrested and the case is going on fast track, I think they should be patient for a bit, they will all go to jail. ”

Kailash Vijayvargiya said, “Yogi ji, who is the CM of the place, I know that in his state the car ever turns.”

Earlier, the last rites of the body of a 19-year-old Dalit girl, who died in a hospital in Delhi after being a victim of gangrape in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, was carried out in the early hours of Wednesday amid tight security. The victim’s family alleges that the body was cremated without her permission.

The DM of Hathras said, “The charge of performing the last rites without the consent of the family is wrong. Father and brother gave their consent to perform the last rites at night. Family members were also present at the funeral. The vehicle carrying the victim’s body was present in the village from 12:45 pm to 2:30 pm.

On the other hand, the victim’s brother said, “The police forcibly took the dead body and took my father along for the cremation. When my father reached Hathras, he was immediately taken to (cremation) by the police.” He said, “We told the police that we will do the last rites in the morning. But they were in a hurry and forced us to do so immediately. He said that it has been 24 hours and the body is disintegrating. We wanted to do it in the morning because by then more relatives would have arrived.

Let us tell you that on September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped in a village in Chandpa police station area of ​​Hathras district in UP. Police said that the victim was admitted to the JN Medical College Hospital in Aligarh after the incident, and was sent to Delhi on Monday morning for treatment as her condition was critical.

