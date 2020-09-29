In Hathras, UP, politics has boiled over with a Dalit woman like Nirbhaya. People’s anger is visible on social media. A candle march came out in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, where the victim breathed her last. There is a demand for imposing President’s rule in UP. The Congress has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘silence’ on this. Rahul Gandhi has even accused a particular class of being a jungle raj in UP. All political parties and organizations including Samajwadi Party, BSP, Aam Aadmi Party, Bhim Army are aggressive against the BJP government. On the other hand, the local administration, citing medical reports, has ruled out the gangrape and biting her tongue from the woman.The Congress questioned the ‘silence’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the women leaders of BJP after the death of the victim girl and alleged that the state has become a ‘bastion of crime’ in the Yogi Adityanath government. The party also said that speedy justice should be ensured in the matter and the BJP government should apologize for initially telling the incident ‘officially’ fake news.

Hathras scandal: ‘Police was saying they were doing drama … admitted in Safdarjung instead of AIIMS’

Congress spokesperson Supriya Sule questioned, ‘Why is the Prime Minister silent on this incident? Why are women leaders who sent bangles to the Prime Minister earlier are silent? ‘ Congress spokesperson said, ‘Yogi Adityanath government will have to answer this. The Chief Minister used to talk about crime-free Uttar Pradesh, but has made the state a stronghold of crime. He said, ‘Justice should be found soon in this case. The accused should get strict punishment. The victim’s family belongs to a disadvantaged class, so she should get help. The Yogi Adityanath government should apologize for officially telling the incident a fake news.

Darjeeling on 14 September, the woman broke her death on 29

On September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped in a village in Chandpa police station area of ​​Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. The police have arrested 4 accused in this case. According to Superintendent of Police Vikrantveer, the girl had not told the police about the rape incident before but later in the statement to the magistrate, she alleged that the accused named Sandeep, Ramu, Luv Kush and Ravi were gangraped with her did. He was strangled while trying to kill him on protest. The four accused have been arrested. The victim’s family alleges that the accused are from the Rajput community, so the case was not initially registered. The girl’s father has demanded that the accused be hanged.

Rahul said on Hathras scandal – Jungle Raj of ‘class special’ in UP

Anger

There is outrage from Delhi to Lucknow and Hathras after the victim’s death at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday. People are expressing sorrow and anger on social media. Hathras scandal is trending top on Twitter and users are demanding justice for the victim.

Sanjay Singh, angry over the death of Hathras gang-rape victim, said – why did not the poor car overturn, Yogi

Jungle Raj of ‘class specific’ in UP: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Gandhi tweeted, ‘Jungle Raj of UP’s’ class-specific’ killed another young woman. The government said that this is fake news and left the victim to die. Neither this unfortunate incident was a throwback, neither the death of the victim nor the ruthlessness of the government. ‘

Hathras gang rape: tongue slit, spinal cord broken … Bayan’s condition in gestures before death, story of humanity written in two pages

Administration said – Gang rape was not done

The local administration, on the other hand, is rejecting gang-rape and tongue-cutting. According to Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Veer, the girl’s throat was also pressed while forcibly causing her tongue to come out and cut. On the other hand, District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Laxkar said in a statement that the administration has announced a grant of one million rupees to the deceased’s family. He said that during the investigation of the girl, the doctors confirmed that she was not raped. PAC has been deployed in Hathras as a precautionary place.

Hathras: ‘Gang-rape’ victim died … Why is the police so ‘confused’?

Opposition parties surround Yogi government

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also tweeted, ‘A helpless Dalit daughter, who was victim of gang rape and cruelty in Hathras, finally succumbed. Wreath with moist eyes! There is no hope left from today’s insensitive power. ‘

BSP President Mayawati tweeted, ‘The news of the death of Dalit victim today after gang rape in Hathras, UP is very sad. The government should provide all possible help to the victim’s family and ensure speedy execution of the culprits by prosecuting them in fast track courts, this is the demand of the BSP.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Singh said in a press conference in Lucknow that a fast track court of Hathras incident should be decided within 6 months and the culprits should be hanged. 50 lakh rupees and security be provided to the victim’s family. Explain that the local administration has announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the victim’s family.



Demand for imposition of President’s rule in U.P.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the law and order in the state of being overcrowded and there was no name-o-mark for the safety of women. Congress leaders and activists protested at Vijay Chowk in Delhi to protest against the incident. All India Mahila Congress President Sushmita Dev has written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying that for the deteriorating law and order of the state, the Chief Minister should resign and the state should be under President’s rule.

