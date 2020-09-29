new Delhi: A 19-year-old Dalit girl, a victim of gangrape in Hathras, UP, died today in a hospital in Delhi. Four people raped her a fortnight ago. After the condition deteriorated, he was admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital on Monday evening.

Now Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has expressed sorrow over this incident. He tweeted, “Angry and frustrated! Such cruelty in gang rape in Hathras. When will it stop? Our laws and their enforcement should be so strict that rapists are scared only by thinking about the punishment. Hang the criminals. Raise your voice to protect daughters and sisters, this is the least we can do. ”

What is the whole matter

On 14 September, the victim was dragged from a dupatta in her neck to a field when she went to take animal feed, causing a spinal injury. When an attempt was made to strangle him, he severely cut his tongue with teeth, causing a deep wound on the tongue. The youngest victim among the five siblings was also placed on life support for some time. The girl was referred to Delhi on Monday at the behest of her father. His brother took him to Delhi.

Four people were raped by the victim

A week after being hospitalized, the girl told the police that she was raped by four people, whose name she had also mentioned. The names of all the four accused are Sandeep, Ramu, Lavakush and Ravi, who were arrested under sections of rape, attempt to murder and SC / ST Act.

His father said on Sunday that the families of the four accused are threatening him. The girl had also told her family that four people had threatened her of dire consequences if she informed anyone about the incident.