The CBI went to the house of the accused and interrogated for 4 hours and left with the papers.

SIT constituted to investigate Hathras case has been completed, will submit report to government soon

Hathras

The investigation of the SIT in the Hathras case has been completed and now the CBI investigation has gained momentum. The 15-member CBI team on Thursday spoke to the families of the four accused in Hathras. The CBI went to the house of the accused and interrogated them for about 4 hours and left with papers and evidence. Meanwhile, the investigation of the SIT constituted to investigate the Hathras case is complete and it will submit its report to the government soon.

The CBI team reached the village around 11 am on Thursday after visiting the Chandpa police station. The houses of the three accused Sandeep, Ravi and Ramu are in the same premises. Lavkush’s house is a little ahead. Sandeep’s father Narendra Singh claimed that his son was innocent. He said, “My son was with me when it is being told that the girl was raped.”

We have nothing to hide – Sandeep’s father

Sandeep’s father said, “We came to know from a village man that the girl was injured.” Narendra Singh said, ‘I am ready for the narco test. We have nothing to hide. ‘ He said that there had been a dispute between the two families. He further said, ‘We have gone to jail in 2001 on the complaint of the girl’s grandfather.’

CBI took paper from home

The CBI team took Sandeep’s house with his phone and a marksheet. Ravi’s father Attar Singh refused to comment on CBI questions. He said, “They have taken some of Ravi’s papers with them.” Sources say that the CBI team is about to seek permission from the court to interrogate the four accused, who are lodged in Aligarh Jail.

After the arrest, there was no talk with the accused

Sandeep was arrested on 20 September while Lavkush was arrested on 23 September, Ravi on 25 September and Ramu on 26 September. Since Sandeep is in jail, he has not spoken to his family, nor has Ramu and Lavkush spoken in his family. During this time, only Ravi spoke to his family twice. Senior Jail Superintendent Alok Singh confirmed this.

Jailor Pramod Kumar Singh of Aligarh District Jail said that due to the Kovid-19 ban, families are not allowed to meet inmates in jail. Yes, you can talk on the phone twice a week.

