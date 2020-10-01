There is a lot of resentment among the people regarding the Hathras gang rape case. The opposition is performing consistently. At the same time, a day ago, District Magistrate of Hathras, Praveen Kumar, was seen threatening the victim’s family in a way in the viral video. People are also angry with this attitude of DM. On Friday, people threw garbage in protest outside his Jaipur residence.

Some unknown people dumped garbage on Friday in front of a house in Jaipur of Praveen Kumar, Collector of Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. Rai Singh Beniwal, Vaishalinagar, told that some unknown people dumped garbage in front of Praveen Kumar’s house. The police reached the spot on the information and gathered the facts. He informed that efforts are being made to locate the garbage dumpers.

Beniwal said that tenants live in this house. At the same time, according to the Vaishali Nagar police station, the parents of the District Magistrate of Hathras live in the said house. Police is investigating the case.

Meanwhile, a video has been posted by the Bhim Army’s Twitter handle Bhim Army Bharat Ekta Mission. In this video, Bhim Army activists were seen handing out leaflets and dumping garbage at the residence of Hathras DM.

Bhim Army Bharat Ekta Mission tweeted the video and wrote that the Bhim Army team went to the residence of Hathras DM in Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur, to protest against the mistake of taking hostage and threatening the family of Hathras daughter. DM Hathras should know that he is in the chair to give justice, not to threaten the victims.