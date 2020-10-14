Highlights: Amidst CBI investigation in Hathras gang rape-murder case, the victim’s family is talking about leaving the village again.

The victim’s family says that they want to shift to Delhi, for this the government needs help.

The family has already spoken about leaving the village earlier, due to fear the family wanted to leave the house

Hathras

Amidst the CBI probe into the Hathras gang rape-murder case, the victim’s family is once again talking about leaving the village. The victim’s family says they want to shift to Delhi. For this, they need help from the government. Let us know that the family has already said that before leaving the village. Then the family wanted to leave the house due to fear.

The victim’s brother said, ‘We don’t want to live in the village. Our case should be transferred to Delhi. The family also wants to shift to Delhi for security and employment. A case transfer in Delhi can lead to better lobbying by staying there. We will go there and stay in a rented house. The victim’s brother says, ‘We have told all the things about the incident to the CBI. CBI is yet to talk to mother and sister-in-law.

Hathras case – CBI team questioned victim’s brother for hours

‘Very good if the government helps’

The elder brother of the victim said, ‘After all this, it is impossible for us to stay here. If the government helps us shift to Delhi, then it will mean a lot to us. We want to start afresh. ‘ Brother said, “Police security is present at the moment but it will not always be there.” On October 12, the victim’s family had demanded to shift the case from UP to Delhi in front of the Lucknow bench of the High Court.

‘An accident wiped out all the good memories’

The victim’s younger brother said, “It will be a difficult decision.” Our identity is associated with this village. We were born here and grew up here. We have been living here for generations. It is not easy but we will move forward. We have many good memories from this village but one bad accident left everyone behind. By staying here we will remember everyday what happened to our sister. ‘

SDM met family

There are 60 upper caste families and 4 Dalit families residing in the village. Additional police force was deployed outside her house on the complaint of the girl’s family receiving threats from the family of the accused. The family expressed satisfaction over the security provided by the administration. On Friday, SDM Anjali Gangwar met the victim’s family to know their condition. The SDM also assured to provide food grains. During this time, the father of the deceased has sought permission to harvest the field crop. Meanwhile, the SIT constituted by the UP government has completed the investigation. Soon she will submit the report to the UP regime.

First the family wanted to leave the village due to fear

Earlier, the family had talked about leaving the village. The family said that they were scared due to the panchayat supporting the accused. He said that we are constantly being pressured and threats are being received. The victim’s father had said, “The victim’s father said that after seeing the kind of situation that is going on in the village, we can see death later.” We will go anywhere. Will eat by begging but will not return to the village. ‘



The victim’s father and brother were interrogated for 6 hours

CBI investigation in Hathras case is going on On Wednesday, the CBI interrogated the victim’s family members and the investigating agency interrogated the victim’s father and both brothers for 6 hours. He was taken from the CBI temporary office to the village amid heavy security arrangements.

Hearing will be held on November 2 in the High Court

At the same time, the case is going on in the Lucknow bench of the High Court. On October 12, the victim’s family gave their statement on the forced funeral. He said that the girl was not even given the sight. The court had also reprimanded the government and the administration. Now the next hearing in the court will be on 2 November.

With input from Times of India