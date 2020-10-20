Highlights: CBI team questioned Hathras victim family again

CBI team also visited the spot in the farm again

CBI investigation expedited, accused were also interrogated

Hathras

The CBI team met the victim’s family again on Tuesday in connection with the investigation into the alleged Hathras Gangrape case in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. The CBI, which is investigating every aspect of the case, has set up a camp office in Hathras itself. Earlier on Saturday, the victim’s family was questioned by the CBI for several hours.

The CBI team went to the victim’s family home in Bulagadhi village on Tuesday. Along with this, the CBI team also went to the place of incident again. Earlier, important revelations have been made in the CBI’s interrogation of the accused. The 19-year-old Dalit girl is a minor in the gang rape and murder accused. This has been confirmed by the police officer himself. In the Hathras incident, the CBI team questioned the accused for about 8 hours on Monday.

What is the Hathras scandal?

On September 14, an alleged gang-rape with a 19-year-old girl was reported in Hathras. It is alleged that the girl’s spine was severed after the gangrape. He was strangled. The girl was hospitalized for 15 days. He died on 29 September at Safdarganj Hospital in Delhi. Politics intensified in this case. Yogi Sarkar was targeted.

The dispute was sparked when the district administration and police forcibly burnt the dead body of the victim and banned the entry of media, political and others in the village. After all the trouble, the UP government called the incident a conspiracy. SIT was formed to investigate the incident. Now SIT and CBI are investigating the case.