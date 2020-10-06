Highlights: Conspiracy is being claimed on Hathras case

ED claims funding from Mauritius to incite riot in UP

Yogi raging in case of Hathras scandal triggering riots in UP

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that opposition’s conspiracy will not allow it to succeed

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has once again lashed out at the conspirators on the Hathras incident. He said that under no circumstances will the plot be allowed to succeed. Taking a dig at the opposition, CM Yogi said that the opposition is doing politics on the issue of Hathras. A big conspiracy was being hatched. Funding was done from abroad for conspiracy.

CM Yogi said that if the government is engaged in the work of development, then these people are doing the work of conspiracy. Not one of these faces was known to the public during the war with Corona.

Hathras scandal: investigation not completed, SIT got more time to report

Funding from Mauritius for Riots in UP!

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has claimed that funding was done to incite a riot in Uttar Pradesh. This funding has been claimed to be from Mauritius. In this case, Yogi Adityanath said that no one will be allowed to play with public confidence.

Conspiracy to ‘burn’ UP on Hathras, PFI connection … Learn ‘Aaka’ horoscope



‘From expressway to airport, development in UP’

UP CM said that some people want to stop development by creating envy in society. UP is moving fast in the field of development. After independence, only two expressways were built in UP. Three new expressways are being built in three years after his government came. Till 2014 only two airports were working in UP, now 7 airports are working, work on 12 new airports has started.

Hathras scandal: No trust in claims of call details, victim’s brother said- tell police recordings



‘Beneficial schemes don’t look good, that’s why they are conspiring’

Yogi said that these people do not like beneficial schemes. Cannot question the government about development, that is why they are conspiring like this. Now the pole of these samples is opening. Their conspiracies are coming before the public.

Will be exposed and strict action will be taken.

The CM said that such conspirators would be exposed. Not only will they be exposed but strict legal action will be taken with them. These people do not like the plans of the farmers. If PM plans to provide double benefits to farmers, then these people come on the road. Hypocrisy and ostentation do.

There was a conspiracy even before the Lok Sabha elections

These people had conspired for the Modi government even before the Lok Sabha elections. Talked about Rafael. When Rafael came to India, these people were exposed.