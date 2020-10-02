Politics in Uttar Pradesh has intensified in the Hathras gang-rape case. After Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka, on Friday, a Trinamool Congress party was going to the village to meet the gang rape victim’s family. Meanwhile, the police administration stopped the entire delegation, including Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien, on the border of Hathras. Meanwhile, Derek O’Brien fell down during a police raid. On the other hand, TMC leader Mamta Thakur alleged, ‘Women policemen pulled our blouses and lathi-charged our MP Pratima Mandal’.According to the information, a delegation of Trinamool Congress including TMC leader Derek O’Brien was going to Hathras on Friday. In Hathras, he was going to meet the family of the gang-rape victim. As soon as all the people reached the border of Hathras, the police already there stopped them. TMC leader Derek O’Brien fell down during the blowout. However, police officers present on the spot immediately picked him up.

‘Women police pulled our blouse’

TMC leader Mamta Thakur alleged, “We were going to meet the gang rape victim’s family but were not allowing us. When we insisted, the women policemen pulled our blouses. Lathi-charged our MP Pratima Mandal. She fell down. During this time male police officers touched her. Which is embarrassing.

Police pushes: TMC MP

Regarding the incident on the Hathras border, TMC MP Pratima Mandal said, ‘We were sent on behalf of Mamta Banerjee to meet the family of the alleged rape victim so that we can express our condolences. Although we introduced ourselves, we were not allowed to meet them (the victim’s family) and were pushed by the police. If they cannot respect a woman MP then imagine the situation of common people. ‘

Minister in UP government targeted TMC

Minister Siddharth Nath Singh has targeted the UP government for visiting the family of Hathras gang-rape victim led by Derek O’Brien. He tweeted, ‘TMC at #Hathras’ too.

Sachin Pilot attacked the Hathras incident

On the Hathras incident, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that it was for the first time that the police, administration and government tried to deliberately dispose of evidence in Uttar Pradesh and the district collector tried to threaten their families. The Chief Minister and the entire administration left no stone unturned to suppress the voice of the opposition.