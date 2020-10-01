Opposition is an attacker on the Yogi Adityanath government on the frequent rape and murder incidents in Uttar Pradesh. Leaders and workers of Congress, BSP and Samajwadi Party are constantly trying to surround the government. Now UP cabinet minister Siddharth Nath Singh has given clarification about this.

Siddharth Nath Singh said about Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi’s Hathras tour, “They (Congress leaders) have not had the hobby of going inside Rajasthan.” Go where your government is. Priyanka Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi or she will keep calm and answer what is happening there.