Highlights: Prohibition on entry of media persons and political people in victim’s village

Hathras police said, admission will continue till SIT investigation

Meanwhile, the child ran away from the village and made serious allegations against the police

Hathras

Police work in Uttar Pradesh is constantly increasing the mystery about the Hathras incident. The police has completely sealed the rape victim’s village after the SIT investigation began in the case. It was learned that the police had snatched all the villagers’ phones. No one is allowed outside the village. People associated with media and politics are also not allowed to enter the village.

Police have told the SIT investigation the reason for such ban in the victim’s village. Additional Superintendent of Police Prakash Kumar on Friday tried to explain that the entry of media in the village was banned due to SIT investigation. He said that the movement of political people in the village has been stopped for fear of deteriorating the environment of the village and to maintain law and order. He said that the ban on media entry in the village will be lifted only after the SIT investigation is completed.

Where did the administration lapse in the Hathras gang rape case, why so much trouble … Learn 5 big things

Police seized the village

On the other hand, what has been told by the child hiding from the village is frightening. The child’s claim has made the police’s functioning more suspicious. The child said that he had come out of the village on the pretext of bringing animal feed. The police in the village has created a very scary atmosphere. All have been imprisoned in homes. Policemen are scaring them every moment. Everyone’s phones have been switched off. Talking to media, the young man told, ‘DM had come. He kicked at Tau’s chest. He fainted. His health is poor. I have come here from the fields in secret. Tau said that we have to talk to the media, call us.