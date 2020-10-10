Highlights: The investigation of the famous Hathras case of UP has now been taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The presence of fake female relatives at the victim’s house and the discussion of Naxal links

Meanwhile, some of Victim’s relatives have suddenly left after installing CCTV.

The investigation of the famous Hathras case of UP has now been taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Meanwhile, a new twist is coming daily regarding this case. Between the presence of a fake female relative at the gang rape victim’s house and the Naxal links, some of Victim’s relatives have suddenly left. In such a situation, the question arises as to why and where did these people go after the security of Victim’s house increased?

In fact, the police have installed 8 CCTV cameras outside and inside the house to protect the victim’s family. Also installed a metal detector. A fire brigade and intelligence personnel have also been deployed around the house. Some of the victim’s relatives have since left. No statement has come from the victim’s family or the police.

‘Fake Naxal sister-in-law’ broke silence, denied Hathras victim’s sister-in-law

ED will take PFI members on remand

Meanwhile, the ED will interrogate the four members of the CPFI, the branch of the PFI caught in Mathura after the Hathras incident. The ED may petition the four to be taken on remand in this regard on Monday.

The ED will take these four on remand as part of the ongoing investigation into funding from abroad in the Shaheen Bagh case. According to the ED official, a separate case will be registered in this case if the inquiries reveal funding for inciting ethnic violence in Hathras.

Hathras case is an honor killing case

CBI will investigate, continue the notification

The CBI has agreed to investigate the case amid political boils and many questions regarding the Hathras incident. The Central Personnel Department (DoPT) has issued a notification regarding the investigation. Now the team will soon file a case and go to Hathras. The Ghaziabad branch will investigate the case under the supervision of the zonal office in Lucknow.

Amid opposition attacks, CM Yogi Adityanath sent DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi and Additional Chief Secretary Home Avnish Kumar Awasthi to meet the victim’s family. On the basis of the report of both the officers, the CM had directed to send a recommendation for a CBI inquiry. Opposition leaders raised questions that the CBI probe recommendation was not sent. Now the notification has been issued.

