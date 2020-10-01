Highlights: Hathras case of Uttar Pradesh has stirred up the entire country, UP police on target

The negligence of the police in this incident, the administration’s action was also questioned

People say that consecutive mistakes were made in this case.

Hathras

The Hathras case of Uttar Pradesh has stirred up the entire country. From the UP police to the UP government, the target is there. In this incident, the negligence of the police is coming from the beginning. Questions are being raised from the beginning regarding the action of Hathras Police and Administration. People say that consecutive mistakes have been made in this case. Had the police and administration controlled the situation in time, this would not have happened.

First lapse: case registration in minor sections

The first mistake of the police was to register a case in minor sections. After the gang rape, the victim’s condition became critical. He was hospitalized in an unconscious state. He did not get conscious for 9 days, but the police only registered a case under the sections of minor tampering. The family alleges that the police did not register a case even in the sections of the fatal attack on the daughter.

The second Default: Say no to rape after death

The incident took place with the daughter on 14 September. After this incident, there were reports of gang rape in the media and social media continuously. Not once did the police deny that the victim had not been raped or gangraped. When the victim died during treatment 15 days later, a few hours after the death, the police issued a statement that the rape was not confirmed with the victim.



The third Default: Burning the dead body of the daughter midnight

The Hathras police and administration made a third major mistake when the body of the gang-rape victim burned herself midnight. The victim’s family members were waiting for the dead body to arrive in Hathras. Preparations were on to bid the daughter a final farewell to Hindu customs. The body did not come home till midnight. Police body burned the girl’s body at around 3:30 pm. The family members were neither cremated nor allowed to be cremated. This act led to fingers on the police administration.



Fourth Default: Stop Rahul-Priyanka from going to the village

After the incident, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and former President Rahul Gandhi went to the victim’s house. The border is sealed to prevent them from going to the victim’s village. He was stopped at the UP border itself. Here, when he got down from the car and walked on foot, he was not even allowed to walk. People questioned that if the police is not wrong then why are they not allowing Rahul-Priyanka to meet the victim’s family. What would have happened to them if they had met the victim’s family?

Fifth Default: DM’s false rhetoric

There is anger among people about the statements of Hathras DM Praveen Kumar. The day the victim died, the DM issued a statement regarding the compensation paid to the victim’s family. He gave an account of how much financial assistance has been given to the victim’s family and much remains to be given. People criticized him for this statement. People said that the DM is calculating the death of the victim in rupees. After this, the DM went to the victim’s house on Thursday and the video of the conversation with his family went viral. It is alleged that DM is seen threatening the family in this video.