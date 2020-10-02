Hathras: The media has been banned from entering the village to cover administrative negligence in the Hathras gang rape case of Uttar Pradesh. The ABP News team is constantly struggling to reach the victim’s family, but the administration is not allowing the ABP team to go to the village. Hundreds of policemen say that orders have not come from above to go to the village.

Additional SP Prakash Kumar said, “Media is banned till the investigation of SIT.” The SIT will say that if our investigation is complete, the media will be let go. We have been instructed to say two things. As long as SIT is working here. The statement of the officers is being noted. Prohibition has been imposed so that the investigation is not affected. Political people are also not allowed to come.



Let me tell you that on September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit girl from a village in Chandpa police station area of ​​Hathras district was allegedly gang-raped. The girl was first admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Aligarh due to spinal cord injury and tongue biting.

He was then taken to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where he died early on Tuesday. After this, the administration forcibly cremated the girl in the night. The administration has stopped the entry of media in the village.

Hathras: The victim’s brother said to ABP News – Police has turned everyone’s phone off, even threatened