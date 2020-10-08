Highlights: Constant revelations in Hathras incident in Uttar Pradesh

Now the video of the day of the gang rape incident surfaced in the case

The incident of gang rape took place on 14 September in a farm situated a little away from the victim’s house

Hathras

Investigations into the Hathras incident in Uttar Pradesh are continuously revealing revelations. Now a video has surfaced in this case, which is being told of the day of the gang rape incident. According to the police, the video has been made on 14 September. In the video, there is stuff spread in the field, which indicates that there were many people on the spot at the time of the incident.

According to the police, on September 14, there was an incident of gang rape in a farm located not far from the victim’s house. Police claim that the video which came in the investigation is of the day of the incident. In the video, four huskies have been found on the spot. Apart from this, slippers and other items have also been found.

Hathras case: victim’s family accuses police of trapping

Police will hand over the video to CBI

According to the police, the items shown in the video point to the presence of several people at the time of the incident. Now the UP Police says that it will submit the video to the CBI as evidence. This would help to know about the aftermath of the incident.

Hathras: The accused wrote a letter from jail, made sensational allegations

Gang rape incident on 14 September

Please tell that there was a gang rape incident in Hathras on 14 September. After this, the victim was admitted to the hospital. According to the police, the gang rape was not disclosed earlier. However, after some time, the victim made a statement about this. The victim was then admitted to a hospital in Delhi, where she died during treatment.