Lucknow: After hearing in the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court, the victim family of Hathras has returned. The family has returned amidst heavy security arrangements. After coming back, the victim’s family said that they have told the court all the things related to the burning without showing the body of the daughter.

The family said that the District Magistrate was reprimanded by the court. The victim’s family says that they will not immerse the bones collected from the pyre until justice is done. Explain that on October 3, the victim’s brother had chosen the ashes.

Nodal Officer / SDM Anjali Gangwar, who went with the family and returned to Bapus, has said that the family’s safety and their comfort were taken care of and all basic protocols were followed.

Demand of victim family from high court – case transferred outside UP

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday, September 14 heard the alleged rape, assault and death of a Dalit woman in Boolgadhi village of Hathras. During the hearing, the victim’s family made three demands before the court. The victim’s family asked the court to order to transfer the matter to a state outside UP. Apart from this, the family requested that all the facts of the CBI investigation should be kept completely confidential till the investigation is complete, as well as to ensure the safety of the family during the period of investigation.

The court reprimanded the officers

As soon as the trial started in court, the pain of the victim’s family was eased by the question of the court. The family said that the funeral was done in the night without our consent, during the funeral no family was present, only some villagers were called and dung cakes were placed there. While we wanted the last rites to be performed after 5 o’clock in the morning, the family did not even get one last chance to see their daughter’s face.

On this, the court asked ADG Prashant Kumar, if you had your own daughter, would he allow her to be cremated without seeing her face?

The court also slammed DM Praveen Kumar Laxkar. The court told the DM, “In the funeral where Ganga water is used, you burnt the body using kerosene oil and petrol. It is a violation of human rights.

In his defense, DM Praveen Kumar argued that there were a lot of people there, due to the possibility of deteriorating law and order, the funeral was decided at night. The victim’s family also vehemently opposed the DM’s claim.