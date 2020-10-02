Hathras: In the Hathras case, the victim’s father alleged that government officials are putting pressure on him. He has demanded a CBI inquiry into the case. The family alleged that the district administration has been pressing to change their statements repeatedly.

The victim’s father claimed on Thursday that he was pressurized to go to the police station, where the district magistrate and police officers signed three documents from three members of his family.

In an alleged video of the girl’s father shared on Twitter by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, he (the girl’s father) can be heard saying, “But we are not satisfied with this.” My daughter’s case should be investigated by the CBI and the Supreme Court judges should supervise it. We are under pressure from the authorities and we have been placed under house arrest and the media is not being allowed to meet us. ”

The development came after a video in which Hathras District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Laxkar allegedly told the girl’s father whether he would like to uphold the statement, or change it, about ‘a Think again. “

According to the video available on social media, the District Magistrate told the victim’s father, “Don’t destroy your credibility. Media people (about), let me tell you that today half is gone, half will leave by tomorrow morning and… we are just standing with you, okay. Now your wish is not to change …. ”

According to another alleged video, a female member of the family claimed that the DM was pressurizing her and she fears that these people will no longer let her stay here.

In this, he said, “They have made videos directly opposite the mother, at that time the circumstances were such that the people who were coming in our mouths were being spoken … Now these people (administration) let us stay here will not give. These DMs (District Magistrates) are doing a lot of trickery, putting pressure (pressure) forcefully … keep saying that you do not have faith in what people say, forcefully changing statements. Call Papa, saying that by changing the statement your credibility will be lost, we (the administrator) will move to another place.

FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, these clauses imposed