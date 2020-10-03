New Delhi After a long wait in the Hathras case, the media has been allowed to meet the victim’s family. At the same time, in a conversation with ABP News, the brother of the victim disclosed that DM Praveen Kumar of the district had threatened a lot of women of the whole family.

According to the victim’s brother, DM Praveen Kumar spoke indecently to the women of the house, while the brother says that “DM Praveen shouted profusely at the women saying that you keep quiet. The victim’s father is at home, They will talk, they will talk. “

Along with this, the victim’s brother has demanded strict action against DM Praveen Kumar. At the same time, brother says that when he spoke about the post-mortem report, DM Praveen Kumar took out his mobile and said that there is a post-mortem report. On the matter of showing the report, the DM said that first bring a lawyer and the report will be shown before him.

The victim’s brother, through ABP News, has appealed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to bring the truth and justice. Explain that Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and Director General of Police Hathras have reached to meet the family members of the alleged gang rape victim in the case. These two officers will meet the family of the victim and after returning from there, will submit their report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

