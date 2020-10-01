Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police is under the question regarding the Hathras case. Meanwhile, the police has once again claimed that there was no rape or gang rape incident with the girl. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that there has been no incident like rape or gang rape of the victim of the Hathras case. He has cited the post mortem report.

He said, “The girl died due to neck injury and mental trauma.” Some people are misrepresenting the facts to disturb social harmony and incite ethnic violence. We will see who is doing this.

Significantly, on September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit girl from a village in Chandpa police station area of ​​Hathras district was allegedly gang-raped.

The girl was first admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Aligarh due to spinal cord injury and tongue biting. He was then taken to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where he died early on Tuesday.

After this, the police cremated the girl at around three in the night. The family claims that they were not even allowed to see the face of the girl. Constant questions are being raised on the administration regarding this.

Protests were held all over the country regarding this incident. Taking cognizance of this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and asked him to take strict action in this matter. The state government has constituted a special investigation team to investigate the matter.

Police rammed Rahul Gandhi going to Hathras, then detained. Read full events