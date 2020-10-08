Lucknow The Yogi government will file an affidavit in the Supreme Court today in the alleged gang rape case and death in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. Describing the Hathras case as terrible, the country’s highest court had asked the state government to respond on the following three points.

What kind of protection has been provided to the victim’s family and witnesses? Has the victim’s family appointed a lawyer for themselves? What is the situation in the Allahabad High Court.

The court had also said that it would issue appropriate orders to conduct the investigation properly. In response to these questions, the Yogi government will file an affidavit in the court today. However, the matter is not heard today. It will be next week. With this, CCTV cameras and metal detectors have been installed at the victim’s family, increasing the security of the family.

Triple Layer Security to Victims Family

At the same time, the SDM of Hathras informed that the victim’s family has now been given triple layer security. He told that on Wednesday, metal detectors have been installed and after the consent of the family, CCTV cameras have also been arranged in some places as well as heavy security forces are also deployed in the village. Please tell that on Wednesday, ADM JP Singh reached the victim’s house and told the father that CCTV cameras would be installed in the house for his protection.

