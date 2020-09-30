Highlights: Protest in UP Hathras incident started in Mumbai

RPI activists protest, Azad Maidan will also protest

Union Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawale to meet Hathras case victims family

Will go to meet the victim’s family on 2 October

Union Minister of Social Justice Ramdas Athavale (Union Minister Ramdas athavale) will visit Hathras on October 2 to meet the bereaved family in the Hathras gang rape case of Uttar Pradesh. To comfort the family in times of trouble and to give courage, they will also assure the family that they are not alone, the whole country is with them.

There is outrage from the incident

This incident in Uttar Pradesh has created a wave of anger across the country. Everyone wants to see the daggers who have been tortured with Hathras dolls swinging on the noose. RPI activists in Mumbai also agitated against this disgusting act and ruthless murder. RPI activists will also protest the incident at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

Ramdas Athawale will meet Yogi regarding Hathras incident

Union Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawale has also strongly criticized the Hathras incident. He said that the accused should be punished as soon as possible and severely. So, on October 3, he will meet the Chief Minister and the Governor of Uttar Pradesh. Athawale said that the aggrieved side should get security and financial help from the government. He said that this incident has done the stigma of the entire human race. He said that the cases of atrocities on Dalits are increasing steadily. Therefore, to prevent such incidents, state governments should take effective and drastic steps so that criminals think a hundred times before committing a crime.

Sack Yogi Adityanath

NCP MLA and National Spokesperson Nawab Malik has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi while protesting on the Hathras incident. He said that Modi ji said that he is deeply saddened by the incident of Hathras. If they really are sad, then they should immediately sack the Yogi government or else it is nothing more than a daub. Yogi Adityanath behaves like a king and has no interest in the democratic system. There is no sign of law and order in UP.