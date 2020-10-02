new Delhi: There is anger among people all over the country after the incident of Hathras. While there is a demand to hang the accused, questions are also being raised on the police administration in this whole matter. ABP News is continuously raising this issue. ABP News is questioning that under which law the media is not being allowed to meet the victim’s family. Now BJP leader Uma Bharti has also raised the same question.

Uma Bharti said, ‘She was a daughter of a Dalit family. The police rushed him in a hurry and now the family and the village police have laid siege. To my knowledge, there is no such rule that the family cannot meet anyone in the SIT investigation. Due to this, the investigation of the ASET will come under doubt.

Uma Bharti said, “We have just laid the foundation stone of the Ram temple and have claimed to bring Ram Rajya to the country ahead, but the suspicious action of the police on this incident has brought the image of the UP government and BJP.”

He further told the UP CM, “You are the ruler of a very clean image. I request you to allow media persons and other political parties to meet the aggrieved family.