Every section of the country is standing in favor of the victim of Hathras incident. After the incident of 14 September, the funeral pyre of the victim, who was lost in the struggle for life and death, has now become calm. Delhi and Lucknow may have a period of political and administrative rhetoric, but the victim’s house in Hathras remains the only regret. The girl’s mother still remembers what the daughter had said to her while undergoing treatment on the hospital bed.

Seeing the mother’s concern over her condition, the girl promised her that she would soon return to her home in Hathras. However, the girl who left for Delhi from Aligarh hospital did not even know that she would never be able to go back to her house again in life.

Message was sent from mother-in-law to mother

Hathras’ daughter died while undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Earlier, the victim was also treated in hospitals in Hathras and Aligarh. In these hospitals, the victim’s sister-in-law lived with her. During this time despite poor health, Bitiya sent a message to her mother through her sister-in-law saying that she will return soon.

The victim died on September 29

After the death of Bitiya on 29 September, the mother at her house in Hathras is blissfully remembering this. The victim’s mother says that she will always regret that she could not leave her daughter for the last time from her home. Earlier, the victim’s mother had demanded that her daughter’s body be brought home. Amidst all the demands, questions and claims, the police have conducted the last rites of the victim last night, on which a dispute has arisen.

Tight security arrangements in the village

The situation of dispute is such that in which Valmiki society of Hathras city is also seeking justice for the victim’s family. There are strict security arrangements in the village of Chandpa. Police say that the funeral was conducted late at night with the consent of the family, but the family is sorry about the fact that they could not bring their daughter back safely.