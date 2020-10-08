All the four accused in the Hathras incident wrote a letter to the SP from jail and declared themselves innocent. The letter states that the accused had friendship with the victim. Both of them used to talk among themselves, but the accused were not beaten on the spot. Rather the victim’s mother and brother beat her up, after which she died. The letter also has the signatures of the four accused Sandeep, Ramu, Ravi and Lavkush and their thumbprints.

The accused have written in the letter that they had befriended the girl. There was talk on the phone. For this reason, the mother and brother had beaten the girl that day. These people reached the spot later. They were also fed water, but they were implicated in the opposite. The accused have demanded a fair investigation from the UP police.

The victim’s family filed a petition in the High Court

On the other hand, the family of the woman, allegedly a victim of gang rape and murder in Hathras, has filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court claiming that the district administration has illegally imprisoned them in their house. They should be freed from this confinement and allowed to go out of the house and meet people. In this petition, the victim’s family is being represented by an organization working for Valmiki society. The victim’s father, the victim’s mother, two brothers and two other families have filed this petition.

It has been alleged in the petition that on September 29 and 30, the district administration kept the petitioners under house arrest illegally and were not allowed to meet anyone. However, later some people were allowed to meet them, but still the district administration is not allowing the petitioners to go out of their house as they wish.

The petitioners allege that they have been prevented from meeting or interacting with people, thereby violating their freedom of expression and rights to obtain information.

read this also-

This was revealed about the PFI plotting the riots in Hathras, a big link is from Kerala

Hathras case: UP government to file affidavit in Supreme Court today, tight security arrangements at victim’s house