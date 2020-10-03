Highlights: Media allowed in Hathras gang rape case to enter village, talk to victim’s family

The victim’s sister-in-law, during a conversation with the media, said that she and her family would not take narco test.

The victim’s sister-in-law said – DM saheb used to say that if he had died of corona, what would he have done, compensation?

Hathras

The media has got permission to talk to the victim’s family after the government and the UP police were troubled in the Hathras gang rape case. The victim’s sister-in-law, during a conversation with the media, said that she and her family would not undergo a narco test as he was not lying. Along with this, he also demanded narco test of DM and SP. The family alleges that policemen used to threaten, saying that if they die from Corona, compensation is not available.

‘DM had said that if he had died from Corona, he would have been compensated?’

The victim’s sister-in-law said, “No SIT team came here yesterday. There was an inquiry the day after tomorrow. DM Saheb used to say what he would have done if his daughter had died of corona. What compensation would you get then? On showing the body, the DM said that due to the postmortem, he is in very mutilated condition. You will not be able to see. You will not be able to eat for ten days. ‘

‘We don’t know whose corpse was burnt by the police’

The victim’s sister-in-law said, ‘We are telling the truth, we will not conduct narco test. DM and SP should also have a narco test. They are lying. ‘ The victim’s sister-in-law said, ‘Ask the police who lit the body. We did not see the corpse burning. We do not know who was cremated. ‘ On the allegations that the family is repeatedly changing statements, the victim’s sister-in-law said, “When the victim herself is talking about how she can be a lie, then she can be a lie.

‘CBI doesn’t want investigation’

The victim’s family also denied a CBI inquiry. He said that he does not trust the police but does not want a CBI inquiry. The victim’s sister-in-law said, “No call came from any leader. Everybody is coming for politics, we want justice and nothing else. Let me tell you that Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi claimed that she had talked to the victim’s father.

There the mother of the victim