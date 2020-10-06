Highlights: Big statement from Hathras gang rape victim’s family

The victim’s family is scared due to the panchayats of the accused party in the village

Family claims, pressure being made on us, threats are also being received

Shadab Rizvi, Meerut

A big statement of the victim’s family has come out in the midst of new developments daily about the Hathras incident. The gang rape victim’s family has said that they want to leave the village. If they believe, they are scared because of the Panchayats of the accused side. They say that we are constantly under pressure and threats are being received. Meanwhile, CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the homes of the girl. Also, a metal detector has been installed for every visitor. Police is guarded outside the house.

Actually, after the incident, the leaders of the victim’s house are constantly visiting. People from the accused side are opposing the attendants. Shouting slogans against them. Chandrashekhar of the Bhima Army has been threatened and there has also been an incident of throwing ink on Aap Sasand. In such a situation, the family members of the victim are considering themselves as insecure.

‘Government to give housing in city’

The victim’s brother says that he is scared of the panchayats being conducted by the accused side. In such a situation, it is not right to live in the village. If the government gives them accommodation in the city then they will go and live there.

UP government bid in Hathras case – conspiracy was being done to spread ethnic violence

CCTV installed on security

On the other hand, the police have increased vigilance after raising the issue of insecurity from family members in front of SIT and political parties. CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor who is coming and who is going to the victim’s house. He is supervised by the police. This has been done so that no outsider is involved in any wrongdoing under the conspiracy. In 24 hours, an officer of the police force posted in the village will scrutinize the CCTV record and report it to senior officers.

Keep an eye on every visitor

According to the police, one and a half section PAC has been deployed outside the victim’s house since Monday. Entry is being made in the register with every visitor going to check. It will also be seen who is visiting so often. For the protection of every member of the house, two soldiers have been engaged in duty for 12-12 hours. One CO, three inspectors, two women inspectors, 15 constables, six women constables have been deployed in the village.

SIT will report after 10 days in Hathras incident

The victim’s brother said – a conspiracy is being done against us

In the Hathras case, the victim’s brother’s mobile and the main accused’s mobile were constantly being talked about, the question was raised about the call details, the girl’s brother has termed the conspiracy. He says that my sister was illiterate, if there is evidence then bring the recording to the fore.