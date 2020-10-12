Lucknow: During the hearing held in Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court on the incident of Hathras, the court reprimanded the police and the administration for expressing their displeasure. The court asked the officers present there that if this daughter was of an influential person, would the midnight funeral be performed in a similar manner? Meanwhile, the victim’s family said in court that their daughter was cremated without her will. The next hearing of the case will be held on November 2.

The court asked the sharp questions from the administration

Additional Chief Secretary Home, DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi, ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar, and DM of Hathras Praveen Kumar were present in the court during the hearing. During the hearing, the court asked the officials that if one of your family had a daughter, would you have let this happen?

The administration did not give a chance to see the daughter’s face for the last time- Family

The family said that no family member was present during the funeral, only a few villagers were called and dung cakes were placed there. Whereas the family wanted the last rites to be performed after 5 o’clock in the morning and in the meantime the family should be given one last chance to see their daughter’s face.

Decision of funeral in midnight due to heavy crowd- DM

However, the DM of Hathras said that during the time when the body was taken for the last rites, a crowd of 300 to 400 people were present in the village and due to this it was decided to perform the last rites at night. While the family opposed the DM’s statement that at that time there were 200 to 300 policemen and the people of 50 to 60 villages saying that there was too much crowd there is wrong.

There is also mention of DM’s statement that he died from Corona

The victim’s sister-in-law also referred to the DM’s statement in the court in which he was seen saying to the victim’s family that if your daughter died of corona, you would not get anything.

Family expressed security threat

The family has also demanded that the CBI probe report be kept confidential. At the same time, the family also threatened to continue their security in the court, while threatening their security. However, the administration was informed by the administration that the victim’s family has already been given protection.

