Gandhinagar: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said on Monday that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured them that appropriate action will be taken in the case of alleged gang rape and death of a Dalit girl in Hathras district. When asked about the Hathras incident, the BJP leader said, “It is not appropriate to speak on my behalf about the ongoing investigation.” Significantly, the Uttar Pradesh government has handed over the investigation to the CBI in this case. Has recommended

Yogi assured of action

The Union minister told reporters at the BJP headquarters in Gujarat, “In the Hathras case, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has assured me of strict action.” After my conversation with CM Yogi Adityanath, I saw that he decided to hand over the case to the CBI.

The Union Minister said, “I am confident that once the SIT submits its report, it will take appropriate action against the people in this (dispute related to the funeral).” Gujarat was on a stay to tell the farmers.

VIP farmer told Rahul Gandhi

Along with this, he called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a “VIP farmer”. In the photograph, Rahul Gandhi was seen sitting on a padded seat on a tractor at a Congress rally in Punjab in protest against the new agricultural laws of the central government, after which Irani took a dig at him. In protest of the three agricultural laws, Gandhi is doing several tractor rallies in the Congress-ruled northern states under the name ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’.

Smriti Irani, who defeated Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, said, “He also sits on a tractor with a sofa. A VIP farmer like him can never support a system that is designed to free small and marginal farmers from the clutches of middlemen. ”

