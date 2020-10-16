Highlights: Silence in village a month after gang rape and murder case of Dalit girl in Hathras

Villagers do not want to talk to media persons, security of victim’s house increased

Metal detector is installed outside the victim’s house, there is three levels of checking in the village

Anuja Jaiswal, Hathras

In Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, there was a lot of uproar for several days about the murder of a Dalit girl after a gang rape. From the media, a mob of police officers and social workers started reaching the victim’s village. It has been a month since the incident and now the village where the victim lived has turned into a strange silence. Monitoring on the village has been increased and the villagers are also in a mood to remain silent on the matter.

Our associate newspaper ‘Times of India’ has reviewed the situation in the victim’s village a month after the incident. According to the report, the monitoring of the victim’s home has been increased. The path leading to his house is being monitored the most. Checking has been arranged at three levels in the village. The deployment of policemen will be seen as soon as they enter the village, who properly check the people coming here.

Officers record talks with family

A metal detector is still installed outside the victim’s house. Everything is under the surveillance of CCTV cameras. Policemen are stationed outside the victim’s house, who record the details of people visiting and visiting the family. When a media worker talks to the family, an officer of the local intelligence unit makes a video recording of the conversation. Officials say that they have to record every statement of the victim’s family. This is only for their safety.

The official said that this ensures that no one misleads the victim’s family. If they (family members) refuse, their conversation will not be recorded.

Very few family members come out

Family members come out of the house only a few times. After talking to the media, they go back home. The questions asked from the family are also mostly beans and their answers are also present in the media. Women come out for their daily chores or to feed the animals. After this the door of the house is closed.

The people of the village are also in the mood for silence

The people of the village also want to remain silent on this matter. There are 4 Dalit families in the village. When an attempt was made to talk to one of these women, he said that he had more work to do. He flatly refused to talk to the media. CBI investigation is going on in the case. The team of the investigating agency has started investigating after reaching the village. He has also interrogated the victim’s family for a long time.

