Highlights: In the Hathras case, voice has been raised against the Yogi government from his own party.

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti objected to not giving the dead body of the victim to the family

He said that not giving the dead body of the victim to the family members is not a good thing

Hamirpur

In the Hathras incident of Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government is being targeted from inside his own party. The statement of Union Minister of State Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Friday after the BJP MLA wrote a letter to the Governor has also put the Yogi government in trouble. Niranjan Jyoti has objected to not giving the victim’s body to the family. She said that she does not consider it good.

The Union Minister of State said that I do not consider it good to not hand over the body of the girl to the family. The dead body should have been given to the family. Apart from Niranjan Jyoti, BJP’s allies are also uncomfortable with the case. It is being told that Union Minister Ramdas Athawale is going to meet CM Yogi Adityanath. It is expected that Athawale can talk to the CM about the gang rape and murder case of a Dalit girl.

Political ruckus continues in UP

Let me tell you that there is a political ruckus in UP regarding the Hathras case. On Friday, TMC also tried to reach Hathras after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was detained. However, the leaders were stopped along the way. On the other hand, the police fiercely lathiched the SP workers who were protesting against the case. The victim’s village has been sealed by the police. The entry of leaders of media and political parties has been banned.

Significantly, after two days of high-voltage chaos, CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday broke the silence on the matter. He said that those who commit crimes against women will be given such punishment that their entirety will be destroyed.