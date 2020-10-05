new DelhiThe Hathras case has reached the Supreme Court amid opposition from the opposition. A retired judge of UP has filed an application in the Supreme Court, saying that the victims and their families have been deprived of the basic right of funeral and in this case the role of UP’s ADC to DM and SP needs to be investigated. The Supreme Court has been requested to order an inquiry into the role of these police officers. The UP government, DGP, ADG (Law & Order), DM, SP, Additional SP and Circle Office of Hathras have been made defendants in the Supreme Court. The petitioner has filed a writ in the Supreme Court seeking infringement of fundamental rights and has sought intervention from the Supreme Court.The petitioner has stated that there are allegations of rape and murder along with Victim in the case. On September 29, a 19-year-old girl died, but after the death, the UP police administration denied Victim and his family the basic right of funeral. In this case ADG, DM, SP, Additional SP, Circle Officer did not allow Victim’s parents and brother to attend Victim’s funeral. Whereas according to Hindu beliefs, under the Garuda Purana, it was mandatory for brothers and fathers to attend the funeral.

According to Hindu custom, the deceased’s main relatives are given the main ceremonies as well as ghee etc. is used in the last rites but the media report in this case shows that the body was burnt with some inflammable material and the rituals are not followed. was done. The denial of basic rights to the Victim and family is inhumane and their role should be investigated against the ADG to the District DM, SP and other police officers in the case.

The petitioner has said that there is a judgment of the five judges of the Supreme Court that the right to die with dignity is also included in the scope of the fundamental right. The petition says that the funeral is also included in the realm of dying with dignity. In this case, the role of the said police officers and DM should be investigated. They are accused that they have taken away the basic right of the last rites of Victim and in such a way that the corpse has been insulted, the role should be investigated.

If the accusations made by the Victim Family on these people are true, then the people responsible for this should be booked. Also, statement of Victim’s family should be recorded in the Magistrate’s Court under section 164. At the same time, a lawyer from Tamil Nadu has filed an application in the Supreme Court that after the Hathras scandal, there has been a violation of fundamental rights in UP, in such a situation, President’s rule should be imposed there.