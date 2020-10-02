Mumbai Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray questioned why the Uttar Pradesh government stopped those who wanted to meet the family members of the Hathras victim. He wondered why the media is not asking questions to the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. Thackeray said, “If someone was going to meet the relatives of the deceased, then why were they stopped and misbehaved?” What is the government afraid of? “

Significantly, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and about 150 party workers were taken into custody in Greater Noida on their way to Hathras. He was later released after submitting a personal bond to him.

High court sent summons to senior officers of UP

On this matter, a bench of Justice Rajan Roy of Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court and Justice Jaspreet Singh issued summons to Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and Additional Director General of Police to appear in court on October 12 and in the case Have asked to clarify. The bench has also asked the victim’s parents to come to court and present their case.

In Lucknow, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, “FSL report has arrived. It clearly states that no sperm has been found in the sample. This makes it clear that the rape or gang rape was not done. However, experts raised the question whether not getting sperm decisively negates the possibilities of rape.

On the other hand, BSP President Mayawati on Thursday strongly attacked the law and order of Uttar Pradesh and demanded the Central Government to change the leadership or impose President’s Rule in the state.

Meanwhile, the state government spokesperson, Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh, targeting Rahul and Priyanka, said, “These brothers and sisters who have gone from Delhi, they should have gone to Rajasthan. There was an incident in Rajasthan as well, but the Congress is doing dirty politics on the incident of Hathras.

Apart from this, District Magistrate of Hathras PK Laxkar said that prohibitory orders have been implemented in the district under Section 144 of the CrPC, which will remain in effect till October 31.

