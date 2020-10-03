Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi can visit Hathras today. Both Congress leaders may try to meet the victim’s family. Earlier on 1 October, Rahul-Priyanka tried to go to Hathras but they were first stopped by the UP administration near Pari Chowk in Greater Noida, after which they left for Hathras on foot. After some time, the police took them into custody on the Yamuna Expressway.

During this time, Uttar Pradesh police pushed him to stop Rahul Gandhi, due to which he was told that he fell on the ground. After this high voltage drama, a crime has been registered against 155 nominated people including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and 50 others under 155/2020 Section 188,269,270 IPC and 3 Epidemic Act.

Priyanka said – Taking action on some pieces will do nothing

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has attacked the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh on the action of suspending many police officers including SP on the incident of Hathras. He targeted the government by tweeting and said what will happen if some pieces are suspended? Apart from this, the Congress leader also sought the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the Hathras rape case.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, through a tweet, told the state government that on whose order was the victim’s family suffering a terrible pain? He demanded from the government and said that the phone records of DM, SP of Hathras should be made public.

Five policemen suspended including SP

A team of Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the Hathras incident. Based on the preliminary inquiry report of this SIT, Hathras SP Vikrant Veer Singh, Jurisdictional (CO) Ram Shabad, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub Inspector Jagveer Singh and Head Moharrir Mahesh Pal were suspended. Now Vineet Jaiswal will be the SP of Hathras.

Narco test will be done by both sides

Along with this, instructions have been given to conduct narco test of both sides (victim and accused) and police officers present on the spot. The instruction said that SP Vikrant Veer has been suspended for negligence and lax supervision.

