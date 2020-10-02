new Delhi: There is outrage across the country about the gang rape incident in Hathras. Opposition parties and social organizations are questioning the negligence of the Uttar Pradesh government. Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi attended a prayer meeting for Hathras’ daughter at the Valmiki temple on Panchkuinya Road in Delhi. Mahatma Gandhi had aroused independence by stopping at the Valmiki temple. Today is Gandhi Jayanti.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said that we will keep fighting against injustice. You will not sit silent until you get justice. Where is the funeral ritual at night.

Let us know that on Thursday, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi left for Hathras. However, his bungalow was stopped on the expressway. After that both the leaders set out for Hathras on foot. During this time, the police also rammed with Rahul Gandhi. Later, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were taken into custody by the police. After removing the crowd, both the leaders were sent back to Delhi.

Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev said that Priyanka Gandhi is the general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh. Their right is to meet the victim’s family. She will leave whenever she wants. We also see how many times the BJP government of UP prevents him from going. The struggle for the daughter will continue.

On September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit girl from a village in Chandpa police station area of ​​Hathras district was allegedly gang-raped. The girl was first admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Aligarh due to spinal cord injury and tongue biting.

He was then taken to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where he died early on Tuesday. After this, the administration forcibly cremated the girl in the night.

Hathras gang rape case: CM Yogi said, total destruction of those who damage the honor of mothers and sisters is sure