Highlights: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to protest in Hathras gang rape case in Kolkata, West Bengal today

TMC female MP lodges complaint of misbehavior against Hathras SDM

Athawale may meet Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi in Lucknow today

Hathras

A 19-year-old Dalit girl from Hathras in UP is raging across the country over gang rape and death. The Yogi government and UP police are surrounded by questions regarding the forced funeral of the victim. At the same time, journalists and political party leaders in the village are furious at the ban on going. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will perform in West Bengal today in Hathras case. At the same time, women leaders of his party have filed a complaint of misconduct against Hathras SDM. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale is also expected to meet Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow today and seek justice for the victim. 10 major updates till date in Hathras case-

1- Complaint against SDM

Hathras SDM Prem Prakash Meena has been criticized for pushing the leaders to go to the village. On Friday, Trinamool Congress women leaders and Rajya Sabha MP Daren O. Bryan along with MP Pratima Mandal and former MP Mamta Thakur filed a complaint on Sadar SDM Prem Prakash Meena for pushing and abusing. Apart from politicians, the SDM has also been accused of misconduct with journalists.

Read: TMC protest against Hathras gang rape-murder in Kolkata, will lead CM Mamata Banerjee

2- Athawale will meet CM Yogi today

Ramdas Athawale, the National President of the Republican Party of India and Union Minister, is angry at the incident of Hathras. On Saturday, he will meet Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow to seek justice for Hathras’ daughter. Will also discuss departmental plans. Apart from this, BJP leader Uma Bharti has questioned the law and order of UP.

Hathras incident: Uma Bharti told UP CM, ‘Allow media, opposition to meet victim family’

3- Mamta will hit the road in Hathras case

The Trinamool Congress will protest today in Kolkata over the incident of Hathras gang rape and murder. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will lead the demonstration. The decision has been taken after a party delegation was prevented from meeting the family of the alleged rape victim. This will be the first time in the last six months that the Trinamool Congress president will hit the streets.

4- Narco test will also be done for the victim side

In the Hathras case, the government has directed the two sides (the victim and the accused) and the police officers present on the spot to conduct a narco test. Four accused were arrested in this case. The talk of changing the statements of the victim’s family is being revealed.

5- Five policemen suspended including SP

The UP government has suspended five policemen including the SP of the district in the Hathras case. SP Vikrant Veer Singh, CO Ram Shabad, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub Inspector Jagveer Singh and Head Moharrir Mahesh Pal have been suspended. Vineet Jaiswal, SP, Shamli has been made SP of Hathras.

6- New SP takes charge at midnight

With immediate effect, the new SP Vineet Jaiswal took charge on Friday midnight. At present, the local authorities made it clear that the media would not be allowed to visit the victim’s village.

7- Charges of confiscating family phone

The boundary of the village is completely sealed and there is a complete ban on commuters. The police is neither allowing the media persons to go to the house of the victim family nor to the leader of any party. Police say that because the SIT is investigating, sanctions have been imposed and media and leaders are being prevented from visiting the family. Police are also facing allegations that he has confiscated the mobile phones of the victim’s family members and kept them under his supervision.

8- Journalists stopped from going to village, police cleaning

According to media reports, apart from the roads, the police are also camping outside the toilets of the victim’s house. The women of the house are also facing difficulties in going to the toilet due to the policemen standing outside. Police say that since Section 144 is applicable, the gathering of four or more people cannot take place in the village.

9- Questions arising due to non-action on DM

A case of administrative negligence is also arising in Hathras. As of now, there are questions even if there is no action against DM Praveen Kumar Laxkar of the district. Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi targeted the CM by tweeting. He said that suspending some pieces will not help. Priyanka Gandhi has demanded her resignation from the Chief Minister in the Hathras case.

10- Women’s Commission seeks response from DGP

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also taken cognizance in this matter. The Commission has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary and DGP of the UP government and sought a report. At the same time, the National Commission for Women has also questioned the attitude of the police and asked why the last rites of the girl were done without the consent of the family at half past two in the night.

September 14 incident, death on 29

On September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit girl from a village in Chandpa police station area of ​​Hathras district was allegedly gangraped. The girl was earlier admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Aligarh due to spinal cord injury and tongue biting. He was then taken to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where he died early Tuesday. The administration then forcibly cremated the girl at night.

4 arrested in the case so far

Four accused have been arrested in this case. CM Yogi Adityanath spoke to the victim’s father. A compensation of Rs 25 lakh was announced for the family.